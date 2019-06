MEDINA- The Medina Police Department is asking for help locating a missing elderly man.

Raymond Davis, 73, left his home on Homestead Street Saturday around 7 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since.

According to authorities, Raymond Davis suffers from dementia and may be heading to Georgia.

He was last seen driving a light brown Hyundai Sonata with Georgia license plate DIZ393. If you see him or his vehicle please call Medina police at (330)725-7777.