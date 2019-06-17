7-year-old with leukemia becomes Parma officer for a day

PARMA, Ohio– A 7-year-old boy battling cancer became an officer for a day.

Liam Martin was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia on Sept. 17, 2018. He receives strong doses of chemotherapy twice a week.

On Monday, Liam was sworn in as a member of the Parma Police Department. He toured the station, met the K-9 unit and even helped Cleveland Cavaliers’ mascot Sir CC.

The day was made possible thanks to A Special Wish Foundation, which grants wishes to children who have been diagnosed with life-threatening conditions.

