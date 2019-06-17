Live blog: Northeast Ohio flood damage and reports

2 homes damaged in attempted carjacking on West 73rd Street

Posted 7:52 am, June 17, 2019, by and , Updated at 07:53AM, June 17, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two homes were damaged after an alleged carjacking in Cleveland overnight.

It happened at about 1:45 a.m. on West 73rd Street near Chester Avenue.

Police say the driver of an SUV was actually fighting with the suspect while driving the vehicle. The driver lost control of the SUV and hit a house. The SUV then went into a garage hitting two cars. One of the cars was pushed into the house next door.

Police say there was no structural damage. A gas line to the house was damaged, and the gas was shut off.

The driver was treated on scene, and the suspect fled on foot.

No other injuries were reported.

