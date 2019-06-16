Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Ashtabula County

HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ashtabula Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Sheriff deputies were called to the scene early Sunday morning after a woman’s body was found near State Route 534 on Harpersfield Road.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the woman, 47-year-old Rhonda Ann Beduhn, of Geneva, was walking on the west side of State Route 534 when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Officials say she was wearing dark clothing.

The Ashtabula Sheriff’s Office called OSHP in to helped reconstruct what happened and is continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ashtabula Sheriff’s Office at (440) 576-9046 or Highway Patrol’s Ashtabula Post at (440) 969-1115.