What’s your dog’s story? Netflix searching for pups to star in ‘Dogs’ season 2

LOS GATOS, Calif. — Does your dog have a special story? Well, now’s your time to tell it because Netflix is searching for pups to appear in its Dogs docuseries.

Netflix announced Wednesday that it’s renewing the show and has invited canine owners to submit their dogs to become one of the show’s subjects by tagging @NetflixDogs with #netflixdogstory on Instagram or Twitter.

Guess what?! Dogs is coming back for another season! Tell us your dog story for a chance to potentially be featured in Dogs Season 2! Share your story on Instagram or Twitter with #netflixdogstory and tag @NetflixDogs pic.twitter.com/1oz3hFuNyX — NetflixDogs (@NetflixDogs) June 12, 2019

Essentially, the company is asking people to share how your relationship with your pup has impacted your life.

Wednesday, Amy Berg and Glen Zipper, the executive producers of the show, released a joint statement regarding the upcoming season. It reads:

“From the beginning we have said that the joy shown in Dogs helps bring people together and that same feeling will translate more than ever in Season Two. Dogs offers us the ability to explore some of the most important human stories through relationships with our best friends and it’s been amazing to see how much these episodes have touched audiences and critics across the globe. Most importantly, our fans have become part of our extended family and we are honored to bring them a fresh set of stories that will allow us to connect with them yet again.”

Dogs depicts many different kinds of human-canine relationships. In its first season subjects included a young girl and her service dog, as well as a adoption advocate who drives dogs across the country from shelters to new homes.

