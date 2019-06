WILLOWICK, Ohio — The United States Geological Survey said a 1.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded Sunday night.

According to the USGS, it was recorded just outside of Willowick at around 10:28 p.m.

The quake comes almost exactly one week after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded last Monday morning — that one was centered about a half mile off the coast of Eastlake under Lake Erie.

Thousands of people felt that one. There were no injuries or major damage reported.

