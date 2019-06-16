Three stabbed at apartment complex in Euclid; suspect in police custody

Posted 8:14 pm, June 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:32PM, June 16, 2019

EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid police are investigating after three people were reportedly stabbed on Sunday.

It happened around 4 p.m. at Indian Hills Apartment located off E. 193rd Street.

According to the fire department’s Facebook post, a 61-year-old man was stabbed in the head and a 55-year-old woman was stabbed in the hand while trying to break up an assault. A 55-year-old woman was also stabbed.

They were all transported to UH Case Medical Center.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to this case. That person’s name has not been released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.