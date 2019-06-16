Three stabbed at apartment complex in Euclid; suspect in police custody

EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid police are investigating after three people were reportedly stabbed on Sunday.

It happened around 4 p.m. at Indian Hills Apartment located off E. 193rd Street.

According to the fire department’s Facebook post, a 61-year-old man was stabbed in the head and a 55-year-old woman was stabbed in the hand while trying to break up an assault. A 55-year-old woman was also stabbed.

They were all transported to UH Case Medical Center.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to this case. That person’s name has not been released.