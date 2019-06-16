Prince Harry celebrates first Father’s Day, sharing adorable photo with Archie

LONDON, England — Happy Father’s Day, Prince Harry!

The Duke of Sussex is celebrating his first Father’s Day Sunday and, based on the photo shared on the royal’s Instagram account, he’s celebrating it with his five-week-old son, Archie.

The photo shows the new dad cradling his newborn son in his arms Archie reaches out to grab hold of one of his father’s fingers.

The photo was captioned, “Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex.”

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, welcomed Archie into the world on May 6.

The royal couple also shared a photo of their son on Mother’s Day. It depicted his feet being lovingly cradled by his mother. The photo also paid tribute to Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

