Prince Harry celebrates first Father’s Day, sharing adorable photo with Archie

LONDON, England — Happy Father’s Day, Prince Harry!
The Duke of Sussex is celebrating his first Father’s Day Sunday and, based on the photo shared on the royal’s Instagram account, he’s celebrating it with his five-week-old son, Archie.
The photo shows the new dad cradling his newborn son in his arms Archie reaches out to grab hold of one of his father’s fingers.
The photo was captioned, “Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex.”
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, welcomed Archie into the world on May 6.
The royal couple also shared a photo of their son on Mother’s Day. It depicted his feet being lovingly cradled by his mother. The photo also paid tribute to Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.
Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother’s Day for The Duchess of Sussex. Quote from “lands” by @nayyirah.waheed: my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived. Photo © SussexRoyal
