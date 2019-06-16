‘There’s no telling how far this goes’: Woman accused of stealing from weddings around Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. -- Police in Alabama are looking to identify a woman who is accused of stealing from weddings in the area.

According to WHNT, the suspect was caught on surveillance camera at one couple's wedding taking money that was supposed to be donated to FOXG1 Syndrome research. The bride and groom's daughter suffers from the condition.

"She walked by us, she walked by my child in a wheelchair. She walked through my family to steal from us," Anna Perez Todd told the TV station.

Police said the suspect was seen at three other weddings that day. They believe she has been stealing from weddings for years.

"She was definitely on a mission. And she wanted to go through as many places as she could. And there's no telling how far or how wide this goes," Todd said.