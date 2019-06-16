× Police investigate homicide at car repair shop on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a car repair shop on Cleveland’s east side.

Saturday, around 3:45 a.m., police were called to 17601 Euclid Avenue, Quality Car Care, for reports of people shooting.

Police say four people were inside Quality Car Care drinking and playing music. An argument broke out and the individuals went into the parking lot.

An additional group of men came to the scene and shots were fired.

When officers arrived on scene they found 32-year-old Devin D. Powers down in the lot. Officials provided medical assistance and he was transported to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The other three people were not injured.

This incident remains under investigation.

