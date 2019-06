MERRIMACK, N.H. — A woman is accused of pushing her golden retriever into the water and watching as it drowned.

According to WFXT, police said it happened at Naticook Lake on June 8.

Witnesses reportedly saw the 11-year-old dog struggling and attempted to rescue it, but it was too late.

The AP reports Merrimack Police Chief Denise Roy called the incident “disturbing.”

Nancy Bucciarelli was arrested on a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge.