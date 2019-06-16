Lorain police: 16-year-old shot, killed after disagreement broke out at party

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed after a disagreement broke out at a party.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 3:40 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Vine Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a teen who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives learned there was a party at a nearby residence and as the party was ending, a disagreement broke out that led to the shooting taking place.

Police are not releasing the victims identity at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Lorain Police Department at (440) 204-2100.