ASHTABULA, Ohio -- Sheriff deputies were on scene early Sunday morning after a woman’s body was found near State Route 534 on Harpersfield Road.

Sheriff William Johnson told the FOX 8 I-TEAM he and several deputies are on scene .

“Right now we don’t know what happened and we are investigating,” Johnson said.

He said it may take several days before detectives know exactly how the woman died.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more updates as they become available.