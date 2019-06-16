Grandpa’s Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates closes Ashland location due to flooding

ASHLAND, Ohio — Flooding in Ashland has forced Grandpa’s Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates to close.

The owners announced on Facebook they would be closed at least through the end of the day.

“Due to flooding Grandpa’s Cheesebarn and Sweeties Chocolates Ashland will be CLOSED today Sunday, June 16th. We apologize for the inconvenience and will get this cleaned up and back to normal as soon as possible,” the post said.

This comes just days after the company announced they would be having a special fudge sale in honor of Father’s Day and National Fudge Day this weekend.

The company tells consumers that their Norton, Ohio location will remain open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

