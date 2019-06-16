‘Fortunately everybody’s okay’: Residents cleaning up after strong storms sweep through Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA COUNTY -- Storms caused widespread damage on Sunday in places like Solon, Oakwood Village, and Glen Willow Village. Trees and power lines fell fast after rough winds blew through.

Residents tell Fox 8 the storms happened within a matter of seconds, even before the tornado sirens activated the alarms.

Most of the damage was noticed in the 26000 and 27000 blocks of Pettibone Road.

“No warning at all, the sirens and everything were after the fact. I mean literally we just heard a little shaking in the sound of kind of like a train going by, I mean it was almost instant,” said Laura Hunter.

Oakwood Village police were monitoring as crews worked for hours to get rid of the mess Sunday’s unexpected weather left behind.

Trees also came down, hitting vehicles in Glenwillow Village.

"Fortunately, everybody’s okay and everything just needs to be fixed or replaced,” Hunter said.

Many trees were snapped, even uprooted, one blocked the intersection of Pettibone Road and Richmond Road.

“All of a sudden things got really loud and I saw the building shaking from inside, so I turned on the radio and I opened up the door and all the trees in the backyard were on the ground, it was that fast,” said Kevin Moore.

People who experienced the weather event said they won’t be surprised if it was in fact a tornado.

39.725337 -84.174106