Father’s Day Forecast: Flash flood watch in effect as rain, showers continue throughout the day

Posted 8:44 am, June 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:47AM, June 16, 2019

CLEVELAND -- A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for all of Northeast Ohio through early Tuesday morning.

Occasional showers and storms are expected throughout the day.  An additional 1-2″ expected with localized higher amounts.  Sorry dads, but Happy Father’s Day!

FLOOD ALERTS are likely during this time frame.

Temperatures will drop into the low 60s tonight with muggy conditions.  Highs tomorrow will remain in the low and mid 70s with plenty of clouds around and spotty showers.  This stationary front sticks around through Thursday with waves of rain traveling along it.  Sorry folks, it’s looking a little unsettled this week.  We may catch a break by Friday.

