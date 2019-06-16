Father drowns while trying to save three-year-old child who fell from a bridge into the water

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A father drowned while trying to rescue his three-year-old child on Saturday.

According to FOX 9, deputies said the child had fallen from a bridge into Dead Shot Bay around 8:30 p.m.

The father jumped in after and began to struggle while holding the child up above water.

The TV outlet reports that bystanders were able to bring the child to shore, but the man never resurfaced.

He was eventually found and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The child was treated for non-life threatening injuries.