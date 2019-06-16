Clouds and scattered storms expected heading into Monday; temps to hang in low 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Temperatures drop into the upper 50s to low 60s tonight with muggy conditions. Watch out for patchy fog and flooded areas. There will be a few showers and isolated storms overnight.

Highs tomorrow will remain in the low and mid 70s with plenty of clouds around and scattered showers and storms. There is the risk of isolated strong to severe storms in our extreme southern counties, but the risk is low.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH (Green) is in effect for parts of Northeast Ohio through early Tuesday morning.

A FLOOD WARNING remains in effect until 9 p.m. for Richland and Ashland County.

1-3″ has fallen over the last 24 hours and more rounds of rain are expected through mid week. Stay up on the latest.

The National Weather Service will be out Monday morning after Sunday’s mid-afternoon of tornado warnings. There are three areas with possible tornado damage: the Glenwillow area in southeast Cuyahoga County, the north part of Warren in central Trumbull County and the Brookfield area in eastern Trumbull County. We followed a rotating thunderstorm between 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. (see the rotation below).

This stationary front sticks around through Thursday with waves of rain traveling along it. Sorry folks, it’s looking a little unsettled this week. On a bright note, we do have a couple of DRY days!

Here is our 8-day forecast:

The astronomical start of summer, is Friday, June 21 at 11:54 AM.