× Cleveland police searching for suspects who shot, killed pizza delivery driver

CLEVELAND — Police are searching for suspects who shot and killed a pizza delivery driver early Sunday morning.

According to Cleveland police, officers responded to the 11800 block of Durant Avenue around midnight for a man shot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, a 28-year-old man, had been delivering pizza for Papa John’s in Cleveland Heights. He was reportedly parked in front of a residence in the 11600 block of Durant when two men pulled up in a red vehicle, exited their car and fired at the victim from both sides of his car.

Police say the suspects then fled the scene in their vehicle.

The victim’s car traveled a short distance and crashed into two parked cars. Police found the 28-year-old in his vehicle once they arrived on scene.

Officials administered first aid. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have yet been made in connection to this shooting.

The Cleveland Division of Police homicide unit is continuing their investigation.