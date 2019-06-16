× Canal Fulton officer expected to make a full recovery after being shot during welfare check

CANAL FULTON, Ohio — A Canal Fulton officer who was shot during a welfare check Saturday evening is expected to make a full recovery.

Around 6:14 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Waterside Avenue for reports of a man threatening to harm himself and others.

The man, 39-year-old Gabriel Mayberry, reportedly had an active warrant for his arrest for failure to appear for an OVI charge.

After arriving on scene, officers initiated contact with Mayberry through a window and made numerous requests for him to come outside. Police say he refused to comply and began making suicidal threats to officers and other people.

As officers were attempting further contact, they were fired upon through the front door with a single gunshot, authorities said. A projectile from the gunshot struck Sgt. Josh Barabasch in the foot.

Additional units were called to assist, including the Stark County Regional SWAT CO-OP. After multiple failed attempts to establish contact with Mayberry, a SWAT unit entered the residence.

Around 8:46 p.m., a SWAT officer found Mayberry with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Barabasch was treated for his injuries at Aultman Hospital and released. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Canal Fulton police express their deepest condolences to Mayberry’s family and friends.

They ask that anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts, please contact someone immediately at the following numbers to speak to a live trained specialist:

Stark County Crisis Hotline anytime at (330)452-6000

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

CRISIS Text Line Text “4HOPE” to 741 741