× Breakfast wraps recalled over concerns of contamination with small rocks

DENISON, Texas — A Texas company is recalling more than 246,000 pounds of frozen breakfast wraps sold nationwide over fears the bacon may be contaminated with extraneous materials, especially small rocks.

The El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps also contain egg, potato and cheese, and were produced in January by Ruiz Foods Products in Denison, Texas, the US Department of Agriculture said in a statement.

The recall affects the 8-pack family size wrap.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 17523A” on the back of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

#Recall: Ruiz Foods Products Inc. Recalls Bacon Breakfast Wrap Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination https://t.co/I6nEupQpLR — USDA Food Safety (@USDAFoodSafety) June 15, 2019

“The company received a report of a potential injury associated with the consumption of this product,” the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said. “FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

Anyone who’s bought the products is urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The products recalled are about 246,514 pounds, and have “best if used by” dates of 01/17/2020 and 01/18/2020, and lot codes 19017 and 19018.

Those with questions about the recall can contact Ruiz Foods’ Consumer Line at 1-800-772-6474.

More product recalls, here.