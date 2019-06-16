Akron police: Man shoots mother of his child during argument, then kills himself

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police are investigating after a man shot his girlfriend, who is also the mother of his child, and then killed himself.

According to a press release, the shooting happened near East Exchange Street and South Arlington Street on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 23-year-old woman, with a gunshot wound to her back.

She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in serious condition.

Witnesses told police that the victim was walking with her three small children and another woman and her child.

The suspect, who is the father of the victim’s youngest child, pulled up in a truck and a fight ensued.

He then allegedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

Police said the victim was shot while trying to shield her children. The other woman and child ran to a gas station for help.

An armed security guard at a construction site nearby intervened and exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

The suspect attempted to fire more rounds, but the gun jammed.

Three other people driving through the area jumped out of their cars to help the victim and her children.

Two of those men then tried to wrestle the suspect, who dropped his gun and pulled out a knife.

The suspect then grabbed the gun and started running away and exchanged more gun fire with the security guard.

A responding officer then spotted the suspect, who then shot and killed himself. His identity is not being released at this time.

Police said no one else involved in the shooting was hurt.