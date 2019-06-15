Women prefer ‘dad bods’ over six pack abs according to new study from Planet Fitness

HAMPTON, N.H. — A new study from Planet Fitness claims “dad bods” are more popular than ever with the ladies.

According to the SF Gate, researchers say nearly seven of 10 found a few or 20 extra pounds to be attractive on men.

“Our survey results show the majority of people think positively about dad bods, and men who identify as having them are proud of who they are. That’s exactly how we want all of our members to feel when they come to Planet Fitness,” said Jessica Correa, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Planet Fitness.

This is the third year Planet Fitness has studied how men and women in the US feel about that type of physique.