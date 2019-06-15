Woman in wheelchair tries to tase McDonald’s employee after ‘waiting too long for food’

Detroit, Mich. — An angry customer allegedly tried to tase an employee at a McDonald’s recently.

According to the Detroit News, the woman, who was in a wheelchair, was reportedly tired of waiting for her food and felt the employee was being rude to her.

The employee was able to dodge the taser and call police for help.

Officers responded to the scene where they found the customer and confiscated her taser.

The paper reports investigators are now reviewing the case and said she could be charged with aggravated assault.