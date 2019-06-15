WATCH LIVE: FLASH FLOOD WATCH in effect for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for all of Northeast Ohio through early Tuesday morning.

Some areas have picked up an additional 1″ of rain today. A round of steady rain is expected this evening through early Sunday morning. We get a bit of a break for our Dad’s with just the risk of spotty showers around through much of the day. Otherwise, more scattered showers and storms arrives Sunday night and continues through Monday. An addition 1-2″ expected with localized higher amounts.

FLOOD ALERTS are likely during this time frame.

Temperatures drop into the low 60s tonight with muggy conditions. Highs tomorrow will remain in the low and mid 70s with plenty of clouds around and spotty showers. This stationary front sticks around through Thursday with waves of rain traveling along it. Sorry folks, it’s looking a little unsettled this week. We may catch a break by Friday.

Here is our 8-day forecast:

The astronomical start of summer, is Friday, June 21 at 11:54 AM.

There was wind damage about 4 miles ENE of Aquilla in Geauga County from storms yesterday afternoon around 3pm. The National Weather Service has concluded the an EF0 tornado with max winds to 84 mph touched down and caused damage. The path length was just shy of a half mile, and the tornado achieved a max width of approx 75 yards.