Tennessee Congressman wants Congress to get pay cut if they fail to pass budget

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Tim Burchett of Tennessee is proposing a new plan to cut pay for members of Congress.

According to WATE, he thinks their salaries could be slashed each year that they fail to pass a budget.

“Am I doing it just as a messaging bill? No. I’m dead serious about it. I’ll vote for it,” U.S. Rep. Burchett said in an interview.

As of 2019, the base pay for the U.S. House and Senate is $174,000.

The TV outlet reports members haven’t received a raise in ten years and haven’t passed a budget in 20.

“You can’t run a temple, you can’t run a church, you can’t run a charitable organization, you can’t run a business and you sure as heck can’t run a family without a budget,” said Burchett. “Everybody’s running around wanting to impeach the president or do this or do that on all these other issues because they don’t want to make the tough decisions. Dagummit, that’s what I got elected on. I’d like to see us attempt to accomplish some of those.”

He said Congress should follow Tennessee in requiring a balanced budget every year.