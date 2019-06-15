Two teens killed after being struck by lightning while fishing in PA

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. — Two teens were killed after being struck by lightning during a thunderstorm on Thursday.

According to WPXI, Brendan McGowan, 18, and Kaitlyn Rosenteel, 18, were fishing on a small island in the middle of a lake when it happened. The coroner’s office said their injuries were “consistent with being struck by lightning.”

Witnesses reportedly heard a loud crack and saw a flash of light in the area. The victims were later found near a splintered tree.

Both had just graduated from high school and had plans to attend college.