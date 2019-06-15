Troopers investigating after motorcyclist crashed into ditch, struck sign

Posted 7:31 am, June 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:37AM, June 15, 2019

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcyclist drove off of the roadway and crashed Friday night.

OSHP says the crash occurred around 11:51 p.m. on State Route 93 near mile post 15 in Lawrence Township.

The motorcyclist, a 39-year-old Dalton man, was driving a blue 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle, heading southbound, when he drove off of the right side of the road and in to a ditch.   His motorcycle overturned and he struck a sign before being  ejected from the bike.

The driver was not wearing a helmet during the crash and suffered serious incapacitating injuries. He was transported to Aultman Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

OSHP believed alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

This crash remains under investigating.

