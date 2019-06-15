‘Toy Story 4’ summer RV tour making a stop in Crocker Park Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Calling all Toy Story fans! The "Toy Story 4 Summer Road Trip" is making a stop in northeast Ohio next week.

According to event organizers, Disney and Pixar have teamed up with Allied Marketing in celebration of the new Toy Story film, hoping to inspire RV travel that takes family and friends on unforgettable adventures.

The movie-inspired RV rolls into Westlake's Crocker Park on Tuesday, providing Toy Story fans with photo opportunities, carnival games and film-themed prizes.

Two film ambassadors will be at this family-friendly event to share details about fan-favorite characters as well as new characters hitting the big screen.

This free event takes place June 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Crocker Park, near Brio.

The Toy Story 4 RV will be visiting 20 cities before the film's opening.

Toy Story 4 hits theaters June 21.

