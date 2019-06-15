× Tequila Fest Cleveland 2019 has been postponed due to potentially dangerous weather

The organizers of Tequila Fest Cleveland have had to postpone their event scheduled for today due to inclement weather. Here is a message from their team for anyone who has tickets or was planning to attend:

“We have never done this before but after an emergency meeting with all staff, we feel its the right thing to postpone this event. We are looking at either July 6 or July 13 with a hope we can lock in July 13th before the end of today.

Your tickets are still good. No problem there. If anyone needs a refund, we will happily take care of that. But if you still can make the new date, we’d love to have you there.

This comes down to safety. Changing this event will cost us a lot of money but our guests and their safety come first. If this was just a little rain here and there, we would continue with the event. But that’s just not the case. Downpours, high winds, lightening and possibly more are all reported throughout Indiana and Illinois and this storm is headed right for Cleveland.

We have been watching the weather all night long. And it’s only gotten worse. There are flood watches, they say waves could be 15 foot off Lake Erie, lightening and bad weather. It’s going to hit around 4pm and it would make for a miserable event for all involved.

We are so so sorry for this. Our team is going crazy right now trying to get in touch with all involved. It’s truly a nightmare for us and the last thing we want to do. Email has been sent out to all ticket holders. Posts have been made on all social media.

We kindly ask that you be patient with our staff today as we are going to all be very busy.

All refund information and event updates will be posted on TequilaFestCleveland.com later today.”