Target outage: Shoppers reporting long checkout lines, registers down nationwide

A system outage is impacting Target stores across the nation, causing registers to be down.

Shoppers took to social media Saturday complaining about long waits at the check-out lines at some stores, while other Target retailers have reportedly shut down for the afternoon.

@Target All stores global wide are closed? 😬 pic.twitter.com/22Ub1svvAz — S T E P H A N E E (@bybare) June 15, 2019

The retailer tweeted from its @AskTarget account acknowledging that they are aware of a systems issue in their stores and are working to resolve it as quickly as possible.

We are aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed. Thank you for your patience! — AskTarget (@AskTarget) June 15, 2019

There have been many posts on Downdetector.com about stores experiencing problems.

Meanwhile, some shoppers say that although they’re frustrated, Target and its employees are helping them make the most of it. Some people have reportedly received free snacks, Starbucks beverages and shopping vouchers.

Standing in line @Target with no time frame for the registers working again. So far they’ve handed out:

🍿 popcorn

🍌 bananas

🥤 icees

☕️ Starbucks

💰 coupons

Next up: just take your stuff and go? 😂#Target pic.twitter.com/n8pFpQaGks — Blair ⚡️ Driscoll (@BlairDriscoll_) June 15, 2019

We’re @Target there is a “global problem” w/ the computer system. They can’t check anyone out. Great hospitality here though, free @Starbucks & snacks for all while we wait. I’m in a line 15 deep. Every check out counter is packed. Feeling badly for the employees. #11Alive — Cheryl Preheim (@CherylPreheim) June 15, 2019

All the registers at #Target are down nationwide but we’re making the most of it! pic.twitter.com/OdUvOXOOrW — Dan Clemens (@dan_clemens) June 15, 2019

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more updates as they become available.

