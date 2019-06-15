Target outage: Shoppers reporting long checkout lines, registers down nationwide

A system outage is impacting Target stores across the nation, causing registers to be down.
Shoppers took to social media Saturday complaining about long waits at the check-out lines at some stores, while other Target retailers have reportedly shut down for the afternoon.
The retailer tweeted from its @AskTarget account acknowledging that they are aware of a systems issue in their stores and are working to resolve it as quickly as possible.
There have been many posts on Downdetector.com about stores experiencing problems.
Meanwhile, some shoppers say that although they’re frustrated, Target and its employees are helping them make the most of it. Some people have reportedly received free snacks, Starbucks beverages and shopping vouchers.
This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more updates as they become available.