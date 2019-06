Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Whether its a hobby or your profession, Saturday is photographers' day to shine.

June 15 is National Nature Photography Day. Whether you're cleaning off your lens and capturing new shots Saturday or you've got some favorites, we'd love to see your photos.

You can share your photos featuring the natural beauty of the outdoors to our gallery by clicking the ‘submit’ button below or you can emailing the photo to tips@fox8.com.