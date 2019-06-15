× Jarvis Landry and friends take part in celebrity softball game at Classic Park in Eastlake

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Saturday’s rain wasn’t enough to stop Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Jarcis Landry from hosting a friends and celebrities softball game out at Classic Park.

The star-studded roster included well-known athletes like UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, former Browns players Bernie Cosar, Joe Haden, and Myles Garrett.

Proceeds from the game were donated to the Lake Hospital System.

Team Landry beat Team Haden 17 to 10.