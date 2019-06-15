Jarvis Landry and friends take part in celebrity softball game at Classic Park in Eastlake

Posted 8:58 pm, June 15, 2019, by

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Saturday’s rain wasn’t enough to stop Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Jarcis Landry from hosting a friends and celebrities softball game out at Classic Park.

The  star-studded roster included well-known athletes like UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, former Browns players Bernie Cosar, Joe Haden, and Myles Garrett.

Proceeds from the game were donated to the Lake Hospital System.

Team Landry beat Team Haden 17 to 10.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.