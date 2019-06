CANAL FULTON, Ohio — Sources tell the I-Team that an officer was shot in the foot in Canal Fulton.

The incident happened at an apartment complex on Waterside Road Saturday night.

Officers reportedly went there to conduct a welfare check.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the building.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene. Sources say the situation is now over.

