AVON, Ohio — Saturday’s rain didn’t stop families from “sticking together” at the 16th annual Duck Tape festival.

The Northeast Ohio company is celebrating its “sweet 16” with plenty of rides, foods, fun and live music.

A parade kicked off the festivities, which featured unique duck tape floats created by local artists and businesses.

Guests also enjoyed all kinds of incredible duck tape sculptures.

The festival was free to the public.