Garfield Heights police, fire experiencing outages with non-emergency phone lines

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Garfield Heights police and fire departments are experiencing sporadic telephone outages with their non-emergency lines.

The Garfield Heights Police Department non-emergency number is (216) 475-1234. The fire department’s line is (216) 475-121.

The city advises residents to call 911 if they cannot get through using the non-emergency lines.

Garfield Heights has not provided a timetable for when the issues will be resolved. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.