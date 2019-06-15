Garfield Heights police, fire experiencing outages with non-emergency phone lines

Emergency and urgency, dialing 911 on smartphone screen. Shallow depth of field.

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Garfield Heights police and fire departments are experiencing sporadic telephone outages with their non-emergency lines.

The Garfield Heights Police Department non-emergency number is (216) 475-1234.  The fire department’s line is (216) 475-121.

The city advises residents to call 911 if they cannot get through using the non-emergency lines.

Garfield Heights has not provided a timetable for when the issues will be resolved.  FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.

