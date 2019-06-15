Five-year-old cancer survivor’s lemonade stand raises $13,000 for childhood cancer research

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A five-year-old cancer survivor is getting ready to make a big donation to childhood cancer research.

According to WTSP, Caroline Gallagher recently raised $13,000 with her lemonade stand.

She was one of thousands to take part in “Lemonade Days” hosted by Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

“It blew past any of our wildest expectations,” Caroline’s dad, Charles, told the TV outlet.

Caroline was diagnosed with leukemia when she was just 18 months old. She is now in remission after 2.5 years of treatment.

The money she raised will be donated to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and Johns Hopkins all Children’s Hospital.

“Anytime we drive this way towards this hospital, it brings back memories of when she was born, her stay in the NICU and the 2.5 years of treatment,” said her mother, Danielle.