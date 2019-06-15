Father’s Day Weekend Forecast: Showers, heavy rain & chance of flash flooding

CLEVELAND -- For the Father’s Day weekend, Saturday will have intermittent sun early, then afternoon and evening showers and storms, while the rain chances flare for Sunday. Flash Flood Watch kicks in Saturday at 4 p.m. Heavy rain, especially from the US-30 corridor south could cause flash flooding.

Another round of showers and storms coming on Monday will add to the soggy conditions. Adding to our already water-laden month will be an additional 2-4″ by the end of Monday.

