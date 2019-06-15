Family of Alianna DeFreeze celebrates her 17th birthday with community fundraiser

Posted 10:38 pm, June 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:43PM, June 15, 2019

EUCLID, Ohio -- The family of Alianna DeFreeze is keeping her memory alive on what would have been her 17th birthday.

On Saturday, the Alianna DeFreeze Let's Make A Change Foundation hosted a fundraiser on her behalf at a roller rink in Euclid.

Her father, Damon DeFreeze, said the proceeds will be used to help buy transportation vehicles for students to ensure they receive a safe ride to and from school. They also hope to build a new facility for the foundation.

Alianna, who 14 years old at the time, was murdered by a child predator while on her way to school.

To learn more about the Alianna DeFreeze Let's Make A Change Foundation, CLICK HERE.

