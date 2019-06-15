Family of Alianna DeFreeze celebrates her 17th birthday with community fundraiser

EUCLID, Ohio -- The family of Alianna DeFreeze is keeping her memory alive on what would have been her 17th birthday.
On Saturday, the Alianna DeFreeze Let's Make A Change Foundation hosted a fundraiser on her behalf at a roller rink in Euclid.
Her father, Damon DeFreeze, said the proceeds will be used to help buy transportation vehicles for students to ensure they receive a safe ride to and from school. They also hope to build a new facility for the foundation.
Alianna, who 14 years old at the time, was murdered by a child predator while on her way to school.
