CLEVELAND — Crews responded to a pepper spray incident at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles Saturday.

According to Cleveland fire, a person walked into the BMV on E. 55th Street around 11:30 a.m.

This individual then sprayed pepper spray and walked out.

No injuries were reported.

