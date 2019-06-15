× Cleveland woman charged in mother’s death arraigned Saturday

CLEVELAND — A 21-year-old Cleveland woman who was charged with aggravated murder in the death of her 52-year-old mother was arraigned Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Kewanee Avenue near East 185th Street at around 2:26 a.m. Thursday.

Neighbors said they heard a woman screaming for help in an upstairs apartment.

When they arrived they found 52-year-old Donna Ivy on the kitchen floor, unresponsive.

Police say her daughter, 21-year-old Dana Marie Witcher, used a hammer and bodily force to kill her mother. Ivy suffered blunt force trauma. Witcher was located in a bedroom in the unit and arrested.

She was charged with aggravated murder in her mother’s death.

On Saturday morning she was arraigned in Cleveland Municipal Court. Witcher will be held in custody without bond until her next court date.

