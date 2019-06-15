City in Wisconsin considers issuing fine to parents if their kids are caught bullying

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wisc. — City leaders are considering a new proposal that would fine parents if their child is caught bullying.

According to the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune, the idea stems from an incident involving a a seventh grade girl who had received handwritten notes from other students telling her to commit suicide.

The paper reports that the ordinance “prohibits bullying or harassment, prohibits retaliation against any person who reports bullying or harassment, and also holds parents and guardians responsible for such behavior of children younger than 18 years old.”

Parents could face a fine of $50 for the first offense. A written warning may also be issued.

“Preventing bullying needs to be a partnership between the schools and parents and the police department,” Wisconsin Rapids Police Chief Ermin Blevins told the paper. “If we don’t work together, we won’t be able to solve bullying.” The proposal recently passed out committee and is now under review by Common Council.