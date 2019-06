× 73-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield police are looking for 73-year-old Wendell Jefferson, who suffers from dementia.

He left his house in his electric wheelchair on Sackman Street on June 15 and never returned home.

He is 5’9″, 220 lbs, and has grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, white thermal shirt, black jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.