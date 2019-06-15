× 300 boats to compete in 39th Annual Cleveland Race Week

CLEVELAND — Race week in Cleveland has officially kicked off!

Edgewater Yacht Club is hosting Cleveland Race Week this year, which is the largest sailing regatta on Lake Erie and has become one of the largest in the country.

Approximately 300 boats from across the United States and Canada attend and compete in the annual event, now in its 39th year.

Multiple races will take place from June 14 – June 23. Racing schedules vary each day, but races will generally be from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and in the evening on June 19, 20 and 21.

Events include the One Design Weekend, Remote Control Racing, Junior Day, Women’s, Doublehanded & Junior Racing and Offshore Weekend.

Registration is still open for select events.

Visit the Cleveland Race Week website for more information.