WESTLAKE, Ohio -- The city of Westlake will hold a grand opening for a new aquatic center Saturday.

The new facility has five seperate pools, which cater to all ages.

The main pool has a 10-foot climbing wall, which allows guests to fall back into the water once they reach the top.

The center also has a 6,600-square-foot lazy river, an interactive splash pad and two 30-foot speed slides.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is set for 9:45 a.m. Saturday.