Weather: Dry with plenty of sunshine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A chilly start to your Friday with temperatures in some locations starting off in the upper 40’s. Good news, we’re rain-free! The last showers exited earlier this morning, now skies are clearing. Plenty of sunshine expected today. Enjoy! Highs will range in the low 70’s, not great swimming weather but at least we’re dry, right? Make sure you take advantage of the sunny skies because we will have chances of rain every day for the next 8-days.

Careful on the lake today as there is a Small Craft Advisory active through this afternoon. This will consist of wave height over 4 feet and expected wind speeds of 21 knots or higher.

For the Father’s Day weekend, Saturday will have intermittent sun and possible evening showers and storms, while the rain chances flare for Sunday.

Another round of showers on Monday will start up the work week. Adding to our already soggy month will be an additional 2-4″ by the end of Monday.

The official start of summer, astronomically, is Friday, June 21.

Here is our 8-day forecast:

There was thunderstorm wind damage about 4 miles ENE of Aquilla in Geauga County from storms yesterday afternoon around 3pm. The National Weather Service conducting a site survey to confirm whether it was a tornado that caused some damage there. Fox 8 will keep you posted on the NWS findings.