× Tim McGraw summer concert at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium canceled

CANTON, Ohio — The Tim McGraw concert which was scheduled for August 9 at the Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium in Canton has been canceled and will most likely be rescheduled.

In a press release, the Pro Football Hall of Fame said it’s focusing efforts on a number of initiatives including the planning for the Centennial Celebration in September 2020.

So, due to scheduling conflicts, the Hall announced the Tim McGraw concert will not take place as planned. “The concert is tentatively targeted to be rescheduled next year,” according to the release.

The Hall of Fame said it will refund original ticket purchasers for the total ticket amount as detailed below. It said refunds will be processed within three to four weeks.

Credit Card Purchases

· Charges will be automatically refunded

· If a customer’s card has expired or been cancelled for any reason, a refund check will be issued to the original ticket purchaser.

Check or Cash Purchases

· A refund check will be automatically issued

Note: If mailing address has changed since the purchase of tickets, customers should provide the Hall with a new mailing address by calling 844-446-3849 or emailing Tickets@ProFootballHOF.com

Ticket Reseller (“Secondary Market”) Purchases

Contact the re-seller directly regarding their individual refund policy. The Pro Football Hall of Fame said it is not responsible for any tickets that were not purchased directly from the Hall of Fame.