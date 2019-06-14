Police looking for suspect accused of climbing roof to break into home in Old Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police are investigating after a thief allegedly broke into a home in Old Brooklyn and stole valuables.

Part of the brazen act was captured by a neighbor’s surveillance camera.

"Walk in the house, the kitchen's ransacked, the kids' playroom is wide open," said Victim Jonathan McMillan.

McMillan and his fiancé Anissa Jimenez arrived home from work on Thursday night to discover that someone broke into their home.

He said it appears the suspect jumped onto the roof and climbed through a second story window.

"Go upstairs and our bedroom's completely ransacked, all of our drawers are on the floor, there's mail open, thrown around everywhere, our bedroom window was kicked in out of the frame," said McMillan.

At 1:37 p.m., a surveillance camera from a neighbor's home shows a silver vehicle down the street turn around and pull into the victims' driveway. Someone is seen getting out, then about 45 seconds later, a person in dark clothing walks past while the silver vehicle backs out and leaves. A second angle captures the person turn around and walk back toward the home.

"There's a Xbox gone, rings, her family heirlooms, and oddly enough, he took a bunch of her underwear," said McMillan.

His fiancé said it's scary to think someone was in their house while they were away.

"You take material things and that can be replaced, but you took our piece of mind, you took our serenity away from our family," said Jimenez.

The couple said the thief, who also took mail from their mailbox, appeared to be looking for something specific because they left large items, such as televisions, in place.

"We're thinking maybe he's just confused with maybe thinking that one of the former tenants lived here or something cause there's nothing in the house that we can think of that he'd be looking for of ours," McMillan said.

Jonathan and Anissa hope someone can recognize the car or person seen in the surveillance video.

"The police officer said there's a substantial print on the window, so hopefully whenever the crime scene detectives come out, they're able to lift a print off the window and hopefully he has a record. Maybe we get lucky, stop this from happening to somebody else," he said.