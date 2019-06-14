Storms expected heading into Father’s Day weekend; chance for flash flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Heading into Father’s Day weekend, Saturday will have intermittent sun early, then afternoon and evening showers and storms, while the rain chances flare for Sunday. Flash flood watch kicks in Saturday around 4 p.m. Heavy rain, especially from the US-30 corridor south could cause flash flooding.

Another round of showers and storms on Monday will add to the soggy conditions. Adding to our already water-laden month will be an additional 2-4″ by the end of Monday.

The astronomical start of summer, is Friday, June 21 at 11:54 AM.

Here is our 8-day forecast:

There was wind damage about 4 miles ENE of Aquilla in Geauga County from storms yesterday afternoon around 3pm. The National Weather Service has concluded the an EF0 tornado with max winds to 84 mph touched down and caused damage. The path length was just shy of a half mile, and the tornado achieved a max width of approx 75 yards.