South Carolina boy battling cancer receives birthday cards from across the nation

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- People from across the country are helping a South Carolina boy who is battling cancer have a wonderful third birthday.

According to WCIV, Freddie Taylor, who has Down syndrome, is battling B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Children with Down syndrome are reportedly at a higher risk of developing this type of cancer.

He was diagnosed a few months ago and is now completing his fourth round of chemotherapy, as well as preparing for a fifth round. Since his diagnosis, Taylor spends most of his time in the MUSC Children's Hospital in Charleston.

Well, his birthday is Friday and his family wanted to celebrate.

Doctors told the family that his white blood cell count had improved enough since his last treatment so he could celebrate his birthday at home.

But the celebrations began about a week ago when his mother requested on social media for people to send him birthday cards.

The response was reportedly amazing. Since she made her post on the , Taylor's mother said he has received cards and gifts, as well as birthday emails and phone calls, from all over the country -- even from as far away as Las Vegas.

Taylor will return to MUSC next week to begin his next round of treatment.

Doctors expect Taylor will spend a lot of time at MUSC the next three years, which is how long he'll have to receive treatments. In order to be considered cured, he has to be in remission for another five years after that.

Even though Taylor's birthday was June 14, you can still send him a birthday card or just a card to brighten his spirits if you'd like. You can mail cards to:

Freddie Taylor

7B Children's Hospital MUSC

165 Ashley Avenue

PO Box 250329

Charleston SC 29425

According to WCIV, those who'd like contribute to the Taylor family during this difficult time can do so using the following donation accounts:

To provide the family with meals, .

To help the family with expenses, .

To help fund Freddie's treatments, .